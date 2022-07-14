Chinneck Shaw are marketing the four-bedroom home in Dartmouth Road, Copnor, – a no-through road.

The agents say: ‘Entering from the forecourt, you are welcomed into a bright entrance hall with stairs to first floor and a hallway that leads to the semi-open plan kitchen diner which also accesses the front living room. The living room with a bay window benefits from double doors from the dining area creating a versatile living space. The room has a feature wall and modern gas fireplace.

‘The kitchen is beautiful and has a breakfast bar that connects the kitchen to the dining area. There are a range of high gloss cream wall and base units with plenty of worktop space.

‘There is also an integrated dishwasher as well as space for a range style cooker. Beyond is a very handy utility area with plumbing for a washing machine, space for tumble-dryer and a space for a large American-style fridge freezer. There is a convenient downstairs toilet and access to the garden.’

‘There are three bedrooms – described as ‘good-sized’ on the first floor, as well as the family bathroom. And the second floor, a loft conversion – described as ‘stunning’ – has created a fourth bedroom and an en suite.At the back, the paved garden is low maintenance with a modern patio and a home bar - ‘a great space for entertaining!’

The home is in council tax Band C.

