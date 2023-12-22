Hunting for the perfect first home can be daunting and overwhelming – here are some homes in the city that are priced under £350,000.
1. Properties on sale
Here are 9 properties in Portsmouth that are on the market for under £350,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Cunningham Avenue, Portsmouth, £280,000
This terraced property in Portsmouth comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room, and a garden. This house is on the market with Beals, North End Estate Agents and there is no forward chain. The listing says: "Offered with no forward chain! This well presented, two double bedroom, mid terraced house is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac location." Photo: Zoopla
3. Highgrove Road, Portsmouth, £310,000
This lovely property comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and there is no forward chain. This home is on the market for £310,000 and it is on the market with Beals - North End Estate Agents. The listing says: "Offered with no forward chain! This three bedroom mid-terraced house is nestled in the sought after location of Baffins." Photo: Zoopla
4. Queens Road, Portsmouth, £270,000
This property comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms and it is an ideal purchase for a first time buyer. This home is on the market for £270,000 and it is on the market with Leaders - Portsmouth. The listing says: "No forward chain: Ideal for first time buyers or investment: Walking distance to local shops and trasnport links: New decor and flooring through out." Photo: Zoopla