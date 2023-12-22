News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: Here are 9 properties on sale in Portsmouth for under £350,000

Hunting for the perfect first home can be daunting and overwhelming – here are some homes in the city that are priced under £350,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT

If you are looking for your first home, you will be faced with endless possibilities as the city has so many properties on sale. To find more information about the properties on sale, visit Zoopla. Click here for more. Here are 9 homes that are on sale for under £350,000:

This terraced property in Portsmouth comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room, and a garden. This house is on the market with Beals, North End Estate Agents and there is no forward chain. The listing says: "Offered with no forward chain! This well presented, two double bedroom, mid terraced house is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac location."

This lovely property comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and there is no forward chain. This home is on the market for £310,000 and it is on the market with Beals - North End Estate Agents. The listing says: "Offered with no forward chain! This three bedroom mid-terraced house is nestled in the sought after location of Baffins."

This property comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms and it is an ideal purchase for a first time buyer. This home is on the market for £270,000 and it is on the market with Leaders - Portsmouth. The listing says: "No forward chain: Ideal for first time buyers or investment: Walking distance to local shops and trasnport links: New decor and flooring through out."

