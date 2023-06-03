With four bedrooms and its own hydropool, this ‘breathtaking’ property in Old Portsmouth is a rare find.

Located on West Street in Old Portsmouth, this four bed house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home with plenty of character. This ‘breathtaking’ property, named Periscope House, has its own courtyard, hydropool and views of the Solent.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “When you first enter Periscope House, you are welcomed by a huge 31 ft entrance hall giving internal access to the double garage, boat garage, utility room, the first of four bedroom suites and the courtyard garden.

“At lower ground floor level, you have a full size swim spa with a shower so you can enjoy swimming from the comfort of your own home. The courtyard garden, multiple balconies and a sun trap roof terrace mean you can enjoy the stunning views of the Solent, Harbour and out to sea from multiple areas.

“Arranged over four floors, the 4145 sq ft of accommodation has been well designed to give open-plan living with a sense of airy openness, yet with many tucked away private areas, including a self contained annex on the ground floor.

“All four bedrooms have their own en-suite and the top floor bedrooms benefit from incredible sea views. The living/kitchen/dining space really is breathtaking and the specially designed kitchen island is one of 22 in the world.”

Location: West Street, Old Portsmouth PO1

Offers over: £2,500,000

Agent: Power Bespoke

Contact: 01737 483997

