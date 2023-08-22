News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this £1.2m home in Cosham that comes with five bedrooms and off-road parking

This five bedroom home in Cosham is on the market for £1,200,000 and it comes with off-road parking.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 08:34 BST

A huge contemporary home in London Road, Cosham, has been put on the market for £1.2m and it would be a brilliant investment for a buyer.

The property comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a huge reception room as well as a well-presented garden and off-road parking.

The listing says: “An impressive five bedroom detached family home located in Cosham which has been refurbished to a very high standard by the current vendors. The property comprises: Entrance hallway, cloakroom, living room with lantern light and bi folding doors leading onto the low maintenance rear garden laid to artificial lawn. Utility room and fitted kitchen with built in Miele appliances and coffee machine. The beautiful worktops are made of granite.”

This home is on the market for £1.2m and the agents dealing with the property are Mann – Portsmouth Sales.

For more information, click here.

This property in Cosham comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and one reception room as well as a spacious garden and a driveway for off-road parking.

This property is close to Queen Alexandra Hospital and is a prime location for someone looking for a house that is central whilst not in the centre of the city.

The listing says: "An impressive five bedroom detached family home located in Cosham which has been refurbished to a very high standard by the current vendors."

The property is nearby schools and a number of public transport links including Cosham and Hilsea train stations.

