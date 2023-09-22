This three bedroom property comes with two reception rooms and a spacious back garden.
The home is well situated as it is close to public transport links, primary and secondary schools and it has a number of shops nearby.
The listing says: “We are delighted to offer to the market this stunning three bedroom, end-terraced house in the sought after location of Glenthorne road - Copnor . Situated just a short walk to local shops, schools and Portsmouth College, it is perfect for those looking for a beautiful family home.”
1. Glenthorne Road, Portsmouth, £325,000
This property offers three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden. Photo: Zoopla
It is situated near public transport links including train stations such as Hilsea and it is close to the M275 making it perfect for someone that commutes regularly.
It is situated near public transport links including train stations such as Hilsea and it is close to the M275 making it perfect for someone that commutes regularly. Photo: Zoopla
The listing says: "This house has been beautifully modernised throughout and benefits from a ground floor rear extension creating a fantastic open planned kitchen/dining/living space. Downstairs also benefits from a spacious lounge and downstairs W/C. "Upstairs you have three bedrooms, two of which are doubles with the main bedroom benefiting from an en-suite shower room, and the modern four piece family bathroom." Photo: Zoopla