For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this three bedroom property in Portsmouth which is on the market for £325,000

This three bedroom property comes with two reception rooms and a spacious back garden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:31 BST

This property, which is located in Glenthorne Road, Portsmouth, is on the market for £325,000 and it comes with three good-sized bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom.

The home is well situated as it is close to public transport links, primary and secondary schools and it has a number of shops nearby.

The listing says: “We are delighted to offer to the market this stunning three bedroom, end-terraced house in the sought after location of Glenthorne road - Copnor . Situated just a short walk to local shops, schools and Portsmouth College, it is perfect for those looking for a beautiful family home.”

This property is on the market with Bernards Estate Agents and for more information, click here.

This property offers three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden.

Glenthorne Road, Portsmouth, £325,000

This property offers three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden.

Glenthorne Road, Portsmouth, £325,000

It is situated near public transport links including train stations such as Hilsea and it is close to the M275 making it perfect for someone that commutes regularly.

Glenthorne Road, Portsmouth, £325,000

It is situated near public transport links including train stations such as Hilsea and it is close to the M275 making it perfect for someone that commutes regularly.

Glenthorne Road, Portsmouth, £325,000

