For Sale in Portsmouth: See inside this three bedroom terrace house which is on the market for £290,000

This three bedroom terrace house is on the market for £290,000 and it comes with off-road parking.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:43 BST

The property, located in Shelley Avenue, Portsmouth, this property is currently on the market with Nesbitt & Sons Estate Agents and it has a lot to offer.

This three bedroom property comes with a modern bathroom and a spacious yet cosy living room, as well as a lovely garden.

The Zoopla listing says: “This immaculate mid terrace family home is situated in the popular 'Poets Corner' location which is close to a wide range of local shops and schools.“The property has been extensively modernised by the current owners with the internal accommodation briefly comprising of - entrance hall, living room, modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms, bathroom and separate WC.

"Oustide there is a lawned garden at the front and at the rear there is superb newly landscaped garden with gated access leading to an unusually large driveway which would provide off street parking for multiple vehicles.”

For more information, click here.

Shelley Avenue, Portsmouth, is on the market for £290,000.

