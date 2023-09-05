For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this two bedroom house which is on the market for £315,000
This property is located in Parlour Way, Drayton, and it offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and a reception room which is part of an open plan kitchen – living space.
This home also comes with a spacious back garden and a driveway, and it is positioned in a good location to access public transport.
The listing says: “We are delighted to introduce to the sales market, this beautiful newly built two double bedroom semi-detached house in the much sought after location of Parlour Way, Drayton.“Built in 2021, so just two years old, the property boasts a downstairs WC and a modern open plan living with a 27ft kitchen/lounge/diner which leads out to an enclosed rear garden.”
The property is on the market with Bernards Drayton.