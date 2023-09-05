This home also comes with a spacious back garden and a driveway, and it is positioned in a good location to access public transport.

The listing says: “We are delighted to introduce to the sales market, this beautiful newly built two double bedroom semi-detached house in the much sought after location of Parlour Way, Drayton.“Built in 2021, so just two years old, the property boasts a downstairs WC and a modern open plan living with a 27ft kitchen/lounge/diner which leads out to an enclosed rear garden.”