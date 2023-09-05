News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this two bedroom house which is on the market for £315,000

This two bedroom home in Drayton is on the market for £315,000 and it offers a contemporary area perfect for a small family.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST

This property is located in Parlour Way, Drayton, and it offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and a reception room which is part of an open plan kitchen – living space.

This home also comes with a spacious back garden and a driveway, and it is positioned in a good location to access public transport.

The listing says: “We are delighted to introduce to the sales market, this beautiful newly built two double bedroom semi-detached house in the much sought after location of Parlour Way, Drayton.“Built in 2021, so just two years old, the property boasts a downstairs WC and a modern open plan living with a 27ft kitchen/lounge/diner which leads out to an enclosed rear garden.”

The property is on the market with Bernards Drayton.

For more information, click here.

This property comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and a reception room as well as a spacious garden and a driveway.

This home is close to schools and public transport, putting it in a prime location.

There is no forward chain and it has been designed in a contemporary way that will allow the new buyers to move straight in.

