News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this two bedroom property which comes with a garden and a drive - and it is on the market for £270,000

This two bedroom house would be a brilliant investment for first time buyers and it is on the market for £270,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Aug 2023, 18:15 BST

This two bedroom property is located in Peronne Close, Portsmouth, and it comes with a good-sized reception room, a bathroom and a spacious garden.

The listing says: “We are delighted to offer for sale this two bedroom, terraced house situated in the highly sought after location of Peronne Close, Hilsea. This home is perfectly located with motorway access, bus routes and both Cosham and Hilsea train stations within 1.2 miles.”

The property is on the market with Bernards Estate Agents and for more information click the link.

This propery comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room.

1. Peronne Close, Portsmouth, £270,000

This propery comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "We are delighted to offer for sale this two bedroom, terraced house situated in the highly sought after location of Peronne Close, Hilsea. This home is perfectly located with motorway access, bus routes and both Cosham and Hilsea train stations within 1.2 miles".

2. Peronne Close, Portsmouth, £270,000

The listing says: "We are delighted to offer for sale this two bedroom, terraced house situated in the highly sought after location of Peronne Close, Hilsea. This home is perfectly located with motorway access, bus routes and both Cosham and Hilsea train stations within 1.2 miles". Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is close to public transport links and is in a good area for schools

3. Peronne Close, Portsmouth, £270,000

This home is close to public transport links and is in a good area for schools Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property is currently on the market for £270,000.

4. Peronne Close, Portsmouth, £270,000

This property is currently on the market for £270,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth