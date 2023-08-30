For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this two bedroom property which comes with a garden and a drive - and it is on the market for £270,000
This two bedroom house would be a brilliant investment for first time buyers and it is on the market for £270,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Aug 2023, 18:15 BST
This two bedroom property is located in Peronne Close, Portsmouth, and it comes with a good-sized reception room, a bathroom and a spacious garden.
The listing says: “We are delighted to offer for sale this two bedroom, terraced house situated in the highly sought after location of Peronne Close, Hilsea. This home is perfectly located with motorway access, bus routes and both Cosham and Hilsea train stations within 1.2 miles.”
1 / 2