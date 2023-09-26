For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this two bedroom terraced house on the market for £225,000
This two bedroom terraced house comes with a spacious garden and a contemporary design throughout.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:47 BST
This property, located in Byerley Road, Portsmouth, is currently on the market for £225,000 and it has two double bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.
The listing says: “Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale this two bedroom, terraced property located in Byerley Road, Fratton. Well presented throughout, this property makes an ideal purchase for first time or investment buyers.”
1 / 2