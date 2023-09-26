News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this two bedroom terraced house on the market for £225,000

This two bedroom terraced house comes with a spacious garden and a contemporary design throughout.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:47 BST

This property, located in Byerley Road, Portsmouth, is currently on the market for £225,000 and it has two double bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.

The listing says: "Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale this two bedroom, terraced property located in Byerley Road, Fratton. Well presented throughout, this property makes an ideal purchase for first time or investment buyers."

This property is on the market with Jeffries & Dibbens and for more information, click here.

This two bedroom terraced house comes with one bathroom and two reception rooms.

1. Byerley Road, Portsmouth, £225,000

This two bedroom terraced house comes with one bathroom and two reception rooms.

The listing says: "Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale this two bedroom, terraced property located in Byerley Road, Fratton. Well presented throughout, this property makes an ideal purchase to first time or investment buyers."

2. Byerley Road, Portsmouth, £225,000

The listing says: "Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale this two bedroom, terraced property located in Byerley Road, Fratton. Well presented throughout, this property makes an ideal purchase to first time or investment buyers."

This is near public transport links including Fratton train station and Portsmouth and Southsea station - it is also close to the M275.

3. Byerley Road, Portsmouth, £225,000

This is near public transport links including Fratton train station and Portsmouth and Southsea station - it is also close to the M275.

This home is designed in a contemporary way making it extremely easy to move in without work needing to be done.

4. Byerley Road, Portsmouth, £225,000

This home is designed in a contemporary way making it extremely easy to move in without work needing to be done.

