For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this two bedroom terraced house on the market for £232,500
This property is located in Byerley Road, Portsmouth, and it consists of two bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a garden area.
Currently on the market for £232,500, this property would be a perfect home for first time buyers.
The listing says: “Beautifully presented throughout! Jeffries & Dibbens are excited to offer for sale this two bedroom, mid-terraced property located in Byerley Road, Fratton. Ideal for first time buyers and investors alike, ground floor accommodation comprises two reception rooms, a 12ft modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a WC.
"First floor accommodation offers two bedrooms plus a modern fitted family bathroom. Additional benefits include double glazing, gas central heating and a fully enclosed rear garden.”
For more information, visit Jeffries and Dibbens Estate Agents.