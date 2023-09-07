News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: See inside this two bedroom terraced house on the market for £232,500

This two bedroom terraced house in Portsmouth is on the market for £232,500 – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST

This property is located in Byerley Road, Portsmouth, and it consists of two bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a garden area.

Currently on the market for £232,500, this property would be a perfect home for first time buyers.

The listing says: “Beautifully presented throughout! Jeffries & Dibbens are excited to offer for sale this two bedroom, mid-terraced property located in Byerley Road, Fratton. Ideal for first time buyers and investors alike, ground floor accommodation comprises two reception rooms, a 12ft modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a WC.

"First floor accommodation offers two bedrooms plus a modern fitted family bathroom. Additional benefits include double glazing, gas central heating and a fully enclosed rear garden.”

For more information, visit Jeffries and Dibbens Estate Agents.

1. Byerley Road, Portsmouth, £232,500

This colourful home is on the market for £232,500 and it would be ideal for a first time buyer.

2. Byerley Road, Portsmouth, £232,500

This colourful home is on the market for £232,500 and it would be ideal for a first time buyer. Photo: Zoopla

This property comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as a garden area.

3. Byerley Road, Portsmouth, £232,500

This property comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as a garden area. Photo: Zoopla

This home is close to public transport links and schools.

4. Byerley Road, Portsmouth, £232,500

This home is close to public transport links and schools. Photo: Zoopla

