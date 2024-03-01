This property, located in St. Anns Road, Southsea , comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and three reception rooms as well as a garden. This house would be perfect for a family looking for a contemporary home that has maintained a cosy vibe.

The listing says: “This excellently presented, extended end-of-terrace property has accommodation set over three inviting floors, with three bedrooms and a separate study room, making it an ideal family home. Situated in the sought-after St. Anns Road in Southsea, the property provides a living room with a large bay window and a brilliant open-plan kitchen/dining area extended to the rear. It also includes a cloakroom and utility cupboard.”