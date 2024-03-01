News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: Splendid three bedroom house in Southsea hits the market for £400,000

A beautiful and cosy three bedroom property in Southsea has come onto the market for £400,000 – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:36 GMT

This property, located in St. Anns Road, Southsea, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and three reception rooms as well as a garden. This house would be perfect for a family looking for a contemporary home that has maintained a cosy vibe.

The listing says: “This excellently presented, extended end-of-terrace property has accommodation set over three inviting floors, with three bedrooms and a separate study room, making it an ideal family home. Situated in the sought-after St. Anns Road in Southsea, the property provides a living room with a large bay window and a brilliant open-plan kitchen/dining area extended to the rear. It also includes a cloakroom and utility cupboard.”

This property is on the market for £400,000 and it is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents. For more information about the property, click here.

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and three reception rooms as well as a garden.

This house is located in the heart of Southsea and is perfect if you are looking for a family home.

This property is located near public transport links and it has easy access to the M275.

