Take a look inside this stunning 8 bed early Victorian detached manor house with over 3,000 square feet of living space on the market in Portsmouth

If you have almost a million pounds to spend on a property, then this stunning early Victorian detached manor house that’s for sale in Portsmouth could be yours. It features eight bedrooms and 3,227 square feet of living space.

It’s for sale on Zoopla, through Fine & Country. They say: “Drayton Manor is an extensive, detached early Victorian manor house which provides 2990 sq ft of living space arranged over three floors.

“On entering the house through a set of twin arched doors, you are led into a foyer with a further arched door leading to hallway with staircase rising to the upper floors and doors to primary rooms including a 23’ sitting room with feature bay window, dining room, kitchen and conservatory on the ground floor.

“On the first floor are four bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a study, a family bathroom and en-suite shower room, from this level is a separate staircase rising to the former staff quarters on the second which today provide three/four further bedrooms with a shower room.

“The gardens are enclosed on all sides with a southerly aspect and access to the garage and workshop is via a shared driveway to the right hand side of the property. The house has a number of character features including stripped wooden flooring, high skirting boards, high ceilings with coving and roses, quarry tiling flooring, as well as large doors and deep windows with low sills.

“Located in the centre of Drayton, this impressive character property is ideally situated with the advantages of local shopping amenities, recreation grounds, commutable road links and the catchment for both Court Lane & Springfield Schools (subject to confirmation).

“Early internal viewing is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.”

Location: Dysart Avenue, Drayton, Portsmouth PO6

Price: £935,000

Estate Agent: Fine & Country

Contact Number: 02394 244273

Undefined: H2

1 . Dysart Avenue, Drayton, Portsmouth The outside of the property at Dysart Avenue, Drayton, Portsmout Photo Sales

2 . Dysart Avenue, Drayton, Portsmouth First look at the inside of the property Photo Sales

3 . Dysart Avenue, Drayton, Portsmouth The house is on the market for £935,000 Photo Sales

4 . Dysart Avenue, Drayton, Portsmouth It has 8 bedrooms Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6