Take a look inside this modern modern two-bed flat in Cosham that’s perfect for first time buyers

If you’re looking to take your first steps on the property ladder in Portsmouth then look no further as this stunning and modern two-bedroom flat just over 10 minutes from the city centre is on the market.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through Bernards Drayton. On Zoopla, they say: “We are delighted to welcome to the market this spacious two bedroom apartment situated in the heart of Cosham, this property is close to all local amenities as well as Queen Alexandra Hospital.

“The property benefits from having two double bedrooms one of which has an en-suite, a three piece family bathroom, spacious lounge/kitchen.

“This property would be perfect for first time buyers or buy to let landlords.The property is a short walk from Cosham train station and close to local amenities.”

Price: £180,000

Location: Vectis Way, Cosham, Portsmouth PO6

Estate Agent: Bernards Drayton

Contact Number: 02394 067912

