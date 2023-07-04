News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

For sale in Portsmouth: Stunning and modern two-bed flat in Cosham which is perfect for first time buyers

Take a look inside this modern modern two-bed flat in Cosham that’s perfect for first time buyers

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 4th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 20:21 BST

If you’re looking to take your first steps on the property ladder in Portsmouth then look no further as this stunning and modern two-bedroom flat just over 10 minutes from the city centre is on the market.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through Bernards Drayton. On Zoopla, they say: “We are delighted to welcome to the market this spacious two bedroom apartment situated in the heart of Cosham, this property is close to all local amenities as well as Queen Alexandra Hospital.

“The property benefits from having two double bedrooms one of which has an en-suite, a three piece family bathroom, spacious lounge/kitchen.

“This property would be perfect for first time buyers or buy to let landlords.The property is a short walk from Cosham train station and close to local amenities.”

Price: £180,000

Location: Vectis Way, Cosham, Portsmouth PO6

Estate Agent: Bernards Drayton

Contact Number: 02394 067912

Undefined: H2
The outside of the building at Vectis Way, Cosham, Portsmouth

1. Vectis Way, Cosham, Portsmouth

The outside of the building at Vectis Way, Cosham, Portsmouth

Photo Sales
The main sitting area at the flat

2. Vectis Way, Cosham, Portsmouth

The main sitting area at the flat

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen

3. Vectis Way, Cosham, Portsmouth

The modern kitchen

Photo Sales
A wider view of the kitchen

4. Vectis Way, Cosham, Portsmouth

A wider view of the kitchen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PortsmouthSalePropertyZoopla