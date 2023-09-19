News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

For sale in Portsmouth: Stunning seven bedroom home with swimming pool and harbourside views - a stone's throw away from the city

If you are looking for a stunning property with equally amazing views then you cannot get much better than this.
By Kelly Brown
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST

Originally built in the 1970’s, Prinsted House was formerly a country club and subsequently converted into an exceptional harbourside family home with the emphasis has been on creating light and space throughout. It features seven bedrooms, four reception rooms and four bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool, a gym/squash court, utility room and garage.

The property, in Prinsted Lane, Prinsted, near Emsworth, also has far reaching views to Langstone Harbour.

The property is on the market with Strutt & Parker and Zoopla, priced at £3,695,000.

Stunning views from Prinsted House

1. Prinsted House

Stunning views from Prinsted House Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The stunning swimming pool

2. Prinsted House

The stunning swimming pool Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The stunning interior overlooks some impressive garden views

3. Prinsted House

The stunning interior overlooks some impressive garden views Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

Photo Sales
Prinsted House was formerly a country club and subsequently converted by the present owners into an exceptional harbourside family home

4. Prinsted House

Prinsted House was formerly a country club and subsequently converted by the present owners into an exceptional harbourside family home Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthLangstone HarbourEmsworthZoopla