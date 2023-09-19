For sale in Portsmouth: Stunning seven bedroom home with swimming pool and harbourside views - a stone's throw away from the city
If you are looking for a stunning property with equally amazing views then you cannot get much better than this.
Originally built in the 1970’s, Prinsted House was formerly a country club and subsequently converted into an exceptional harbourside family home with the emphasis has been on creating light and space throughout. It features seven bedrooms, four reception rooms and four bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool, a gym/squash court, utility room and garage.
The property, in Prinsted Lane, Prinsted, near Emsworth, also has far reaching views to Langstone Harbour.
