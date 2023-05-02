For sale in Portsmouth: 3 bed terrace house with west-facing garden ideal for first time buyers
With three bedrooms and a west-facing garden, this homely property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.
Located on Moorland Road in Fratton, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a fitted kitchen, 22ft living room and a west-facing garden.
The Zoopla listing for this property reads: “Ideally suited to first time or investment buyers, this property offers a selection of benefits. Ground floor accommodation comprises a 22ft reception room, a modern fitted kitchen and a family bathroom.
“The first floor consists of three double bedrooms. Additional benefits include gas central heating, double glazing throughout and a fully-enclosed, west-facing garden.”
Summary
Location: Moorland Road,Fratton, Portsmouth PO1
Price: £245,000
Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens
Contact: 023 9211 9539
For more information, visit Zoopla.