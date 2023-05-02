News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: 3 bed terrace house with west-facing garden ideal for first time buyers

With three bedrooms and a west-facing garden, this homely property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Moorland Road in Fratton, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a fitted kitchen, 22ft living room and a west-facing garden.

The Zoopla listing for this property reads: “Ideally suited to first time or investment buyers, this property offers a selection of benefits. Ground floor accommodation comprises a 22ft reception room, a modern fitted kitchen and a family bathroom.

“The first floor consists of three double bedrooms. Additional benefits include gas central heating, double glazing throughout and a fully-enclosed, west-facing garden.”

Summary

Location: Moorland Road,Fratton, Portsmouth PO1

Price: £245,000

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens

Contact: 023 9211 9539

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Moorland Road

1. Moorland Road

This property is located on Moorland Road Photo: Zoopla

Living area

2. Moorland Road

Living area Photo: Zoopla

Living/dining room

3. Moorland Road

Living/dining room Photo: Zoopla

Modern kitchen

4. Moorland Road

Modern kitchen Photo: Zoopla

