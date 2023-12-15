A stunning eight bedroom manor house in Drayton has come on the market for £895,000 – see inside.
This property, located in Dysart Avenue, Drayton, comes with eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden.
Equipped with an abundance of character, this home is in an ideal location as it is close to public transport links, schools and shops.
The listing says: “Drayton Manor is an extensive, detached early Victorian Manor house which provides 2990 sq ft of living space arranged over three floors.”
1. Dysart Avenue, Drayton, £895,000
The property comes with eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla
2. Dysart Avenue, Drayton, £895,000
This home is currently on the market for £895,000 and it is up with Fine & Country - Drayton. Photo: Zoopla
3. Dysart Avenue, Drayton, £895,000
The listing says: "On entering the house through a set of twin arched doors, you are led into a foyer with a further arched door leading to hallway with staircase rising to the upper floors and doors to primary rooms including a 23’ sitting room with feature bay window, dining room, kitchen and conservatory on the ground floor." Photo: Zoopla
4. Dysart Avenue, Drayton, £895,000
The listing says: "On entering the house through a set of twin arched doors, you are led into a foyer with a further arched door leading to hallway with staircase rising to the upper floors and doors to primary rooms including a 23’ sitting room with feature bay window, dining room, kitchen and conservatory on the ground floor." Photo: Zoopla