For sale in Portsmouth: This eight bedroom Victorian detached manor house in Drayton is on the market for £895,000

A stunning eight bedroom manor house in Drayton has come on the market for £895,000 – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:29 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 14:29 GMT

This property, located in Dysart Avenue, Drayton, comes with eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a spacious garden.

Equipped with an abundance of character, this home is in an ideal location as it is close to public transport links, schools and shops.

The listing says: “Drayton Manor is an extensive, detached early Victorian Manor house which provides 2990 sq ft of living space arranged over three floors.”

This property is on the market with Fine and Country Drayton for £895,000.

For more information, click here.

1. Dysart Avenue, Drayton, £895,000

The property comes with eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "On entering the house through a set of twin arched doors, you are led into a foyer with a further arched door leading to hallway with staircase rising to the upper floors and doors to primary rooms including a 23’ sitting room with feature bay window, dining room, kitchen and conservatory on the ground floor."

3. Dysart Avenue, Drayton, £895,000

The listing says: "On entering the house through a set of twin arched doors, you are led into a foyer with a further arched door leading to hallway with staircase rising to the upper floors and doors to primary rooms including a 23’ sitting room with feature bay window, dining room, kitchen and conservatory on the ground floor." Photo: Zoopla

