For sale in Portsmouth: This five bedroom house on Hayling Island is on the market for £1,450,000 and it comes with a swimming pool

This beautiful five bedroom home on Hayling Island comes with a swimming pool and a gym – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST

This property, located in Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two reception rooms and a gym.

The listing says: “We are proud to present to the sales market, Rhue Cottage. This exceptional five bedroom detached property is situated on Hollow Lane, Hayling Island and offers an abundance of off road parking and some of the best energy efficiency we have seen.”

The property is on the market with Castles Estate Agents and for more information, click the link.

Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, £1,450,000

The property has four bathrooms, all of which are designed in a modern way.

Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, £1,450,000

The property has four bathrooms, all of which are designed in a modern way. Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "There is a study, utility room and a guest bedroom with en-suite completing the accommodation. Upstairs there are four bedrooms in total, two of which benefit from en-suites. Due to a Grundfos system all showers are high pressure. Air Conditioning is also on offer in the property. The double garage is currently being used as a gym."

Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, £1,450,000

The listing says: "There is a study, utility room and a guest bedroom with en-suite completing the accommodation. Upstairs there are four bedrooms in total, two of which benefit from en-suites. Due to a Grundfos system all showers are high pressure. Air Conditioning is also on offer in the property. The double garage is currently being used as a gym." Photo: Zoopla

The garden is spacious and has a swimming pool that is enclosed.

Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, £1,450,000

The garden is spacious and has a swimming pool that is enclosed. Photo: Zoopla

