This beautiful five bedroom home on Hayling Island comes with a swimming pool and a gym – see inside.
This property, located in Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two reception rooms and a gym.
The listing says: “We are proud to present to the sales market, Rhue Cottage. This exceptional five bedroom detached property is situated on Hollow Lane, Hayling Island and offers an abundance of off road parking and some of the best energy efficiency we have seen.”
Photo: Zoopla
The property has four bathrooms, all of which are designed in a modern way. Photo: Zoopla
The listing says: "There is a study, utility room and a guest bedroom with en-suite completing the accommodation. Upstairs there are four bedrooms in total, two of which benefit from en-suites. Due to a Grundfos system all showers are high pressure. Air Conditioning is also on offer in the property. The double garage is currently being used as a gym." Photo: Zoopla
The garden is spacious and has a swimming pool that is enclosed. Photo: Zoopla