3 . Hollow Lane, Hayling Island, £1,450,000

The listing says: "There is a study, utility room and a guest bedroom with en-suite completing the accommodation. Upstairs there are four bedrooms in total, two of which benefit from en-suites. Due to a Grundfos system all showers are high pressure. Air Conditioning is also on offer in the property. The double garage is currently being used as a gym." Photo: Zoopla