This four bedroom property in Cosham is a perfect family home and it is on the market for £349,995.
This four bedroom home in Tudor Crescent, Cosham, comes with two good-sized bathrooms and a reception room.
The property would be ideal for a family and it comes with a well presented garden as well as a driveway.
The listing says: “Wow wow wow modern open plan living and within walking distance of local schools and college. A four bedroom terrace town house situated in Cosham, near Portsmouth. This property benefits from double glazing, gas central heating system, driveway parking, mature landscaped rear gardens, modern open plan living and kitchen area, cloakroom/W.C, family bathroom, bedroom one with en-suite, and viewing is a real must."
1. Tudor Crescent, Cosham, £349,995
This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room. Photo: Zoopla
2. Tudor Crescent, Cosham, £349,995
The listing says: "Wow wow wow modern open plan living and within walking distance of local schools and college. A four bedroom terrace town house situated in Cosham, near Portsmouth. This property benefits from double glazing, gas central heating system, driveway parking, mature landscaped rear gardens, modern open plan living and kitchen area, cloakroom/W.C, family bathroom, bedroom one with en-suite, and viewing is a real must." Photo: Zoopla
3. Tudor Crescent, Cosham, £349,995
This home is brilliant if you are looking for something spacious and it is ideal for a family. Photo: Zoopla
4. Tudor Crescent, Cosham, £349,995
The listing says: "A four bedroom terrace town house situated in Cosham, near Portsmouth." Photo: Zoopla