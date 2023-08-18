News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom Cosham house is on the market for £349,995

This four bedroom property in Cosham is a perfect family home and it is on the market for £349,995.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:42 BST

This four bedroom home in Tudor Crescent, Cosham, comes with two good-sized bathrooms and a reception room.

The property would be ideal for a family and it comes with a well presented garden as well as a driveway.

The listing says: “Wow wow wow modern open plan living and within walking distance of local schools and college. A four bedroom terrace town house situated in Cosham, near Portsmouth. This property benefits from double glazing, gas central heating system, driveway parking, mature landscaped rear gardens, modern open plan living and kitchen area, cloakroom/W.C, family bathroom, bedroom one with en-suite, and viewing is a real must."

The property is on the market with Archbold & Edwards and for more information, click the link.

This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room.

1. Tudor Crescent, Cosham, £349,995

This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room. Photo: Zoopla

2. Tudor Crescent, Cosham, £349,995

This home is brilliant if you are looking for something spacious and it is ideal for a family.

3. Tudor Crescent, Cosham, £349,995

This home is brilliant if you are looking for something spacious and it is ideal for a family. Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "A four bedroom terrace town house situated in Cosham, near Portsmouth."

4. Tudor Crescent, Cosham, £349,995

The listing says: "A four bedroom terrace town house situated in Cosham, near Portsmouth." Photo: Zoopla

