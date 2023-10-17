News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom home in Cosham comes with off road parking and is on the market for £425,000

See inside this four bedroom house which is on the market for £425,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:47 BST

This property, which is located in Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham, comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as off-road parking.

The listing says: “W&W are delighted to offer for sale this well presented & extended four bedroom semi detached home boasting over 1600 Sq.Ft. The property enjoys four bedrooms, lounge, modern kitchen/breakfast room, dining/family room & two family bathrooms. The property also enjoys a rear garden & boasts block paved driveway providing parking for multiple vehicles.”

This property is on the market with Walker & Waterer Ltd and for more information, click here.

It is in a brilliant location and it is also a stone's throw from the M275.

