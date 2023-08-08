The property also has a huge garden which is 0.29 of an acre and this would be a brilliant spot for summer entertaining.

The listing says: “The accommodation provides 3319 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors and comprises: Hallway, sitting room, study, cloakroom, 28’ living/games room as well as a substantial 37’ kitchen incorporating dining and family area stretching across the rear of the property with a utility room adjacent, on the first floor are four double bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities as well as a feature family bathroom. The property is set back from the lane with 183 ft westerly facing rear garden on a total plot of 0.29 of an acre.”