News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom home in Drayton is on the market for £1,250,000 - this is what it has to offer

A ‘unique’ home in Drayton has been put on the market £1,250,000 and it comes with a huge back garden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST

This four bedroom detached house in Drayton Lane, Drayton, would be perfect for someone looking to invest in a beautiful family home that comes with three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The property also has a huge garden which is 0.29 of an acre and this would be a brilliant spot for summer entertaining.

The listing says: “The accommodation provides 3319 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors and comprises: Hallway, sitting room, study, cloakroom, 28’ living/games room as well as a substantial 37’ kitchen incorporating dining and family area stretching across the rear of the property with a utility room adjacent, on the first floor are four double bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities as well as a feature family bathroom. The property is set back from the lane with 183 ft westerly facing rear garden on a total plot of 0.29 of an acre.”

For more information, click here.

The listing says: "This symmetrical fronted family home is quite unique for the area, being a modern property within an established 1930s residential location."

1. Drayton Lane, Drayton, Portsmouth, £1,250,000

The listing says: "This symmetrical fronted family home is quite unique for the area, being a modern property within an established 1930s residential location." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says that the building was "built with space in mind with large windows, a light and airy feel including galleried landing, bi-folding doors and good proportioned rooms. The accommodation provides 3319 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors."

2. Drayton Lane, Drayton, Portsmouth, £1,250,000

The listing says that the building was "built with space in mind with large windows, a light and airy feel including galleried landing, bi-folding doors and good proportioned rooms. The accommodation provides 3319 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property has an office space that could be turned into another bedroom or a nursery space.

3. Drayton Lane, Drayton, Portsmouth, £1,250,000

The property has an office space that could be turned into another bedroom or a nursery space. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "The accommodation provides 3319 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors."

4. Drayton Lane, Drayton, Portsmouth, £1,250,000

The listing says: "The accommodation provides 3319 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Portsmouth