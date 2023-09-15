For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom house in Drayton comes with parking and a spacious garden
See inside this four bedroom home which comes with a spacious garden and is on the market for £500,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST
This four bedroom property in Waverley Road, Drayton, comes with two bedrooms and two reception rooms as well as parking and a garden.
The listing says: “We are delighted to present to the sales market this beautiful four bedroom extended semi-detached family home. Suited in the popular area of Waverley Road, Drayton, it is only a short distance from Springfield and Court Lane Schools, local shops, transport links and other amenities.”
The house is on the market with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents and for more information, click here.
