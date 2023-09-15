News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom house in Drayton comes with parking and a spacious garden

See inside this four bedroom home which comes with a spacious garden and is on the market for £500,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST

This four bedroom property in Waverley Road, Drayton, comes with two bedrooms and two reception rooms as well as parking and a garden.

The listing says: “We are delighted to present to the sales market this beautiful four bedroom extended semi-detached family home. Suited in the popular area of Waverley Road, Drayton, it is only a short distance from Springfield and Court Lane Schools, local shops, transport links and other amenities.”

The house is on the market with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents and for more information, click here.

This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms and it is on the market for £500,000.

This property is close to public transport links and it is also near the M275 which is perfect for anyone who commutes regularly.

It is a beautifully presented home which would be perfect for a family looking to upsize.

