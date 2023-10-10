For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom house is on the market for £650,000 - and it comes with a good-sized garden
This property, located in Widley Road, Cosham, comes with four bedrooms, one bathroom and a reception room, as well as a spacious garden.
The listing says: “A four-bedroom detached family home which is situated in a popular, elevated location yet within easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, commutable road links and in the catchment area for both Court Lane and Springfield Schools.
"The accommodation is arranged over two floors and comprises: Hallway, living room, 30’ open plan kitchen incorporating dining room, utility area, cloakroom and integral garage on the ground floor and four bedrooms, en-suite room (unfitted) and family bathroom on the first floor.”