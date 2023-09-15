News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom property in Cosham comes with a huge garden and it is on the market for £725,000

See inside a four bedroom house which is beautifully presented and it is on the market for £725,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST

This four bedroom property located in Mulberry Lane, Cosham, comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

It is close to public transport links as well as the M275, making it an ideal location for people that commute regularly.

The listing says: “We are delighted to offer a rare opportunity to acquire this four bedroom detached house situated in one of the highly sought after areas of East Cosham. This spacious home boasts an impressive entrance hall, three receptions rooms to the ground floor including a lounge, study and an open plan kitchen / dining / family room, utility room and WC to the ground floor."

This property is on the market for £725,000 and it is with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents. For more information, click here.

This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The property is near public transport links and it is near the M275 which is perfect for people that commute often.

The house has a spacious garden and a driveway.

