For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom property in Cosham comes with a huge garden and it is on the market for £725,000
This four bedroom property located in Mulberry Lane, Cosham, comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms.
It is close to public transport links as well as the M275, making it an ideal location for people that commute regularly.
The listing says: “We are delighted to offer a rare opportunity to acquire this four bedroom detached house situated in one of the highly sought after areas of East Cosham. This spacious home boasts an impressive entrance hall, three receptions rooms to the ground floor including a lounge, study and an open plan kitchen / dining / family room, utility room and WC to the ground floor."
This property is on the market for £725,000 and it is with Jeffries & Dibbens Estate Agents. For more information, click here.