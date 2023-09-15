2 . Mulberry Lane, Cosham, £725,000

The listing says: "We are delighted to offer a rare opportunity to acquire this four bedroom detached house situated in one of the highly sought after areas of East Cosham. This spacious home boasts an impressive entrance hall, three receptions rooms to the ground floor including a lounge, study and an open plan kitchen / dining / family room, utility room and WC to the ground floor." Photo: Zoopla