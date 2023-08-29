News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom semi detached house in Drayton is on the market for £500,000

See inside this four bedroom semi-detached home in Drayton which is on the market for £500,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

This property is located in Orsted Drive, Drayton and it is a perfect purchase for someone looking for a spacious family home.

This property is on the market for £500,000 and it is being sold with Bernards Estate Agents. Click here for more information.

This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms, as well as a drive way and a spacious garden.

This home is a stones throw from public transport links and there are also schools nearby.

This reasonaby sized home is spacious and it has been designed in a contemporary way.

