For sale in Portsmouth: This four bedroom semi detached house in Drayton is on the market for £500,000
This property is located in Orsted Drive, Drayton and it is a perfect purchase for someone looking for a spacious family home.
The listing says: “We are delighted to offer the sales market, this four bedroom detached property in the highly sought after location of Orsted Drive, Lower Drayton Lane.“Built in 2015 by Persimmon homes, this beautifully presented home really is just ready to move in.”
This property is on the market for £500,000 and it is being sold with Bernards Estate Agents. Click here for more information.