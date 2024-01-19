News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This gorgeously chic home in Portsmouth is on the market for £280,000 and would be perfect for a first time buyer

A contemporary home in the heart of Southsea has come on the market for £280,000 and it comes with a beautifully decorated bathroom and kitchen.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Jan 2024, 14:39 GMT

This property, which is located in Bath Road, Southsea, comes with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom as well as a spacious garden. This home would be perfect for a first time buyer as it has been decorated to a high standard and no decorating works would be needed to move in.

The listing says: “Lawson Rose has the pleasure of marketing this superbly finished and immaculately presented, two bedroom, bay & forecourt property in the popular Bath Road, Southsea.

"The attention to detail is second to none in our opinion, providing beautifully stylish and elegantly finished living spaces, including a bright and airy sitting room a large bay window and feature fireplace, alongside an attractive open plan kitchen/ dining area, complete with breakfast bar and double doors opening into the enclosed, well kept west facing garden.”

This property is on the market for £280,000 and it is being sold with Lawson Rose. For more information, click here.

This beautiful property comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms, as well as a garden.

This property is in a prime location as it is a stone's throw from the city centre and it also has easy access to the M27.

