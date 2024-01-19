For sale in Portsmouth: This gorgeously chic home in Portsmouth is on the market for £280,000 and would be perfect for a first time buyer
This property, which is located in Bath Road, Southsea, comes with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom as well as a spacious garden. This home would be perfect for a first time buyer as it has been decorated to a high standard and no decorating works would be needed to move in.
The listing says: “Lawson Rose has the pleasure of marketing this superbly finished and immaculately presented, two bedroom, bay & forecourt property in the popular Bath Road, Southsea.
"The attention to detail is second to none in our opinion, providing beautifully stylish and elegantly finished living spaces, including a bright and airy sitting room a large bay window and feature fireplace, alongside an attractive open plan kitchen/ dining area, complete with breakfast bar and double doors opening into the enclosed, well kept west facing garden.”
This property is on the market for £280,000 and it is being sold with Lawson Rose. For more information, click here.