A beautiful three bedroom property in the city has been designed to a high specification and would be perfect for a first time buyer.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:59 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 18:18 GMT

This three bedroom property, which is located in Ebery Grove, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room as well as an open plan kitchen and living room.

This home is beautiful throughout and it also comes with a spacious garden which would be perfect for summer gatherings.

The listing says: “Stunning three bedroom mid-terraced house in the highly sought after location of Ebery Grove, Baffins. The property has been extended and modernised throughout to a very high standard & will be perfect for those looking for that beautiful family home.”

This property is on the market for £360,000 and it is being sold with Beals Estate Agents. Click here for more information.

This property in Portsmouth comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room which is part of an open plan.

This home is in a prime location and is near Langstone Junior Academy and Langstone Infant School.

This property is located in an ideal location with public transport links and it is also close to the M27.

