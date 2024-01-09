For sale in Portsmouth: This incredible three bedroom property in Portsmouth is on the market for £360,000 - see inside
This three bedroom property, which is located in Ebery Grove, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room as well as an open plan kitchen and living room.
This home is beautiful throughout and it also comes with a spacious garden which would be perfect for summer gatherings.
The listing says: “Stunning three bedroom mid-terraced house in the highly sought after location of Ebery Grove, Baffins. The property has been extended and modernised throughout to a very high standard & will be perfect for those looking for that beautiful family home.”
This property is on the market for £360,000 and it is being sold with Beals Estate Agents.