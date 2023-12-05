News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
This 4 bedroom property comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms and it spans across three floors.This 4 bedroom property comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms and it spans across three floors.
This 4 bedroom property comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms and it spans across three floors.

For sale in Portsmouth: This luxurious four bedroom grade II listed town house in Portsmouth is on the market for £795,000

A stunning grade II listed town house in the heart of Portsmouth has come on the market for £795,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Dec 2023, 13:44 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 13:45 GMT

This property, located in Broad Street, Portsmouth, comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a rear courtyard garden.

It is in a brilliant location and there is easy access to public transport, schools and the M275.

The listing says: “An impressive and imposing three storey townhouse located within the heart of the historic conservation area in Old Portsmouth within 100 yards of the harbour entrance and oldest part of the City.

"This grey painted façade property is close to local restaurants, public houses and the Gunwharf Quays retail and social entertaining areas. This conservation area known as Spice Island is within easy access of the Portsmouth Harbour railway station, the location referred to by many is a ‘village’ type environment within a city has a fish market, sailing club and is adjacent to the Camber Building.”

There is no forward chain with this property and it would be an ideal purchase for someone looking to upsize.

This property is currently on the market for £795,000 with Town & Country Southern and for more information, click here.

This home also comes with a rear courtyard garden.

1. Broad Street, Portsmouth, £795,000

This home also comes with a rear courtyard garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
For someone interested in buying the property, there is no forward chain.

2. Broad Street, Portsmouth, £795,000

For someone interested in buying the property, there is no forward chain. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This beautiful home is in an ideal location and it is just a stone's throw away from the city centre and Gunwharf Quays.

3. Broad Street, Portsmouth, £795,000

This beautiful home is in an ideal location and it is just a stone's throw away from the city centre and Gunwharf Quays. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "An impressive and imposing three storey townhouse located within the heart of the historic conservation area in Old Portsmouth within 100 yards of the harbour entrance and oldest part of the city."

4. Broad Street, Portsmouth, £795,000

The listing says: "An impressive and imposing three storey townhouse located within the heart of the historic conservation area in Old Portsmouth within 100 yards of the harbour entrance and oldest part of the city." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Old PortsmouthGunwharf QuaysPortsmouth Harbour