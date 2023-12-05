A stunning grade II listed town house in the heart of Portsmouth has come on the market for £795,000.

It is in a brilliant location and there is easy access to public transport, schools and the M275.

The listing says: “An impressive and imposing three storey townhouse located within the heart of the historic conservation area in Old Portsmouth within 100 yards of the harbour entrance and oldest part of the City.

"This grey painted façade property is close to local restaurants, public houses and the Gunwharf Quays retail and social entertaining areas. This conservation area known as Spice Island is within easy access of the Portsmouth Harbour railway station, the location referred to by many is a ‘village’ type environment within a city has a fish market, sailing club and is adjacent to the Camber Building.”

There is no forward chain with this property and it would be an ideal purchase for someone looking to upsize.

