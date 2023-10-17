For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom home in Copnor is on the market for £370,000
See inside this three bedroom house which would be a brilliant buy for families looking to upsize.
Sophie Lewis
17th Oct 2023
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
This property, located in Powerscourt Road, Copnor, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.
It comes with a garage and off-road parking, and it is also near public transport links including Fratton train station.
The listing says: “Ample off road parking, garage & gated rear vehicle access! Jeffries & Dibbens are excited to bring to the market this comprehensive, three bedroom property located in Powerscourt Road, Copnor.”
