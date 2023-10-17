News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom home in Copnor is on the market for £370,000

See inside this three bedroom house which would be a brilliant buy for families looking to upsize.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST

This property, located in Powerscourt Road, Copnor, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.

It comes with a garage and off-road parking, and it is also near public transport links including Fratton train station.

The listing says: “Ample off road parking, garage & gated rear vehicle access! Jeffries & Dibbens are excited to bring to the market this comprehensive, three bedroom property located in Powerscourt Road, Copnor.”

This property is on the market for £370,000 and for more information, click here.

