For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom house comes with a garden and it is on the market for £349,995

This three bedroom house is beautifully decorated and comes with a lovely garden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

This three bedroom house is located in Lyndhurst Road, Portsmouth and it comes with one bathroom, one reception room and a well-presented garden.

The listing says: “Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer this extended, three bedroom, semi-detached residence in Lyndhurst Road, North End. Well presented throughout and offered with a range of benefits, this property makes an excellent addition to the sales market.”

It is on the market for £349,995 and it would be ideal for a family.

This property is on the market with Jeffries and Dibbens and for more information, click here.

This property is formed of three bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room.

Lyndhurst Road, Portsmouth, £349,995

This property is formed of three bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room.

Lyndhurst Road, Portsmouth, £349,995

The listing says: "Accommodation on offer comprises a living room, a 20ft x 17ft fitted kitchen/dining room complete with granite worktops and integral appliances, a downstairs W.C and a utility room."

Lyndhurst Road, Portsmouth, £349,995

It comes with a well-presented garden which would be ideal for entertaining in the summer.

Lyndhurst Road, Portsmouth, £349,995

