For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom house comes with a garden and it is on the market for £349,995
This three bedroom house is beautifully decorated and comes with a lovely garden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:58 BST
This three bedroom house is located in Lyndhurst Road, Portsmouth and it comes with one bathroom, one reception room and a well-presented garden.
The listing says: “Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer this extended, three bedroom, semi-detached residence in Lyndhurst Road, North End. Well presented throughout and offered with a range of benefits, this property makes an excellent addition to the sales market.”
It is on the market for £349,995 and it would be ideal for a family.
