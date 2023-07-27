News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom penthouse apartment in Gunwharf Quays is on the market for £775,000

This penthouse apartment in Gunwharf Quays is on the market for £775,000 – take a look inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST

This spacious three bedroom apartment in The Canalside comes with beautiful views overlooking Portsmouth, two bathrooms, one reception room and parking for two.

The property is on sale with Yopa, click here for more information.

This luxury penthouse apartment offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room. The Zoopla listing says: "A luxury three bedroom penthouse apartment, located within a gated development in Gunwharf Quays. Benefitting from two underground parking spaces, open plan living accommodation and dual aspect balconies providing spectacular views towards The Solent, Spinnaker Tower & Portsmouth Harbour."

1. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth - £775,000

There are gorgeous views throughout the apartment as well as a dual balcony.

2. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth - £775,000

There are gorgeous views throughout the apartment as well as a dual balcony. Photo: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

The property offers spectacular views of the city and it is on the market for £775,000.

3. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth - £775,000

The property offers spectacular views of the city and it is on the market for £775,000. Photo: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

The property is spacious and each bedroom is a good size making it a perfect place for a small family.

4. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth - £775,000

The property is spacious and each bedroom is a good size making it a perfect place for a small family. Photo: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

