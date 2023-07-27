This penthouse apartment in Gunwharf Quays is on the market for £775,000 – take a look inside.
This spacious three bedroom apartment in The Canalside comes with beautiful views overlooking Portsmouth, two bathrooms, one reception room and parking for two.
The Zoopla listing says: “A luxury three bedroom penthouse apartment, located within a gated development in Gunwharf Quays. Benefitting from two underground parking spaces, open plan living accommodation & dual aspect balconies providing spectacular views towards The Solent, Spinnaker Tower & Portsmouth Harbour.”
1. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth - £775,000
This luxury penthouse apartment offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a reception room. The Zoopla listing says: "A luxury three bedroom penthouse apartment, located within a gated development in Gunwharf Quays. Benefitting from two underground parking spaces, open plan living accommodation and dual aspect balconies providing spectacular views towards The Solent, Spinnaker Tower & Portsmouth Harbour." Photo: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
2. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth - £775,000
There are gorgeous views throughout the apartment as well as a dual balcony. Photo: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
3. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth - £775,000
The property offers spectacular views of the city and it is on the market for £775,000. Photo: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
4. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth - £775,000
The property is spacious and each bedroom is a good size making it a perfect place for a small family. Photo: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth