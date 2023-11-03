News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom property in Cosham is on the market for £390,000

See inside this spacious three bedroom property which comes with a garage and a driveway.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT

This property is located in Lonsdale Avenue, Cosham, and it comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom.

This home would be perfect for someone looking for more space.

The listing says: “Situated in a desirable part of Cosham and within catchment for excellent local schooling including Springfield School which is just 5 minutes walk, this end-terraced three bedroom home is welcomed to the market for sale. Full of character and original features, this property will no doubt be popular so early viewing is advised, There is a potential for any new buyer to extended and convert the loft (subject to necessary permissions).”

This property is on the market for £390,000 and it is up with Sarah Oliver Property.

For more information, click here.

The property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.

1. Lonsdale Avenue, Cosham, £390,000

The property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Situated in a desirable part of Cosham and within catchment for excellent local schooling including Springfield School which is just 5 minutes walk, this end-terraced three bedroom home is welcomed to the market for sale. Full of character and original features, this property will no doubt be popular so early viewing is advised."

2. Lonsdale Avenue, Cosham, £390,000

The listing says: "Situated in a desirable part of Cosham and within catchment for excellent local schooling including Springfield School which is just 5 minutes walk, this end-terraced three bedroom home is welcomed to the market for sale. Full of character and original features, this property will no doubt be popular so early viewing is advised." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property is on the market for £390,000 and it is on the market with Sarah Oliver Property.

3. Lonsdale Avenue, Cosham, £390,000

This property is on the market for £390,000 and it is on the market with Sarah Oliver Property. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "There is a potential for any new buyer to extended and convert the loft (subject to necessary permissions)."

4. Lonsdale Avenue, Cosham, £390,000

The listing says: "There is a potential for any new buyer to extended and convert the loft (subject to necessary permissions)." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page