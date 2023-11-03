For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom property in Cosham is on the market for £390,000
This property is located in Lonsdale Avenue, Cosham, and it comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom.
This home would be perfect for someone looking for more space.
The listing says: “Situated in a desirable part of Cosham and within catchment for excellent local schooling including Springfield School which is just 5 minutes walk, this end-terraced three bedroom home is welcomed to the market for sale. Full of character and original features, this property will no doubt be popular so early viewing is advised, There is a potential for any new buyer to extended and convert the loft (subject to necessary permissions).”