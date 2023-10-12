The listing says: “We are pleased to bring to the market this double bay & forecourt, mid terraced home situated along the sought after location of St Chads Avenue, Portsmouth.“This property is modern, offers spacious rooms throughout and has beautiful original features making it the perfect family home. Downstairs you benefit from dining room with bay, modern kitchen, shower room, lounge to the rear and the conservatory. Upstairs you have three good size double bedrooms, study/cot room and the second shower room.”