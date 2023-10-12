News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom property is on the market for £350,000 - and it comes with two reception rooms

This £350,000 house is a perfect purchase for a first time buyer or a family looking to upsize.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:47 BST

This property, located in St. Chads Avenue, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden.

The listing says: “We are pleased to bring to the market this double bay & forecourt, mid terraced home situated along the sought after location of St Chads Avenue, Portsmouth.“This property is modern, offers spacious rooms throughout and has beautiful original features making it the perfect family home. Downstairs you benefit from dining room with bay, modern kitchen, shower room, lounge to the rear and the conservatory. Upstairs you have three good size double bedrooms, study/cot room and the second shower room.”

This home is currently on the market for £350,000 and is being sold with Bernards Estate Agents. For more information, click here.

This home is near public transport links including Hilsea train station and it is also near the M275.

The listing says: "This property is modern, offers spacious rooms throughout and has beautiful original features making it the perfect family home. Downstairs you benefit from the dining room with bay, modern kitchen, shower room, lounge to the rear and the conservatory. Upstairs you have three good size double bedrooms, a study/cot room and the second shower room."

