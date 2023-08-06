News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom semi detached house in Cosham is on the market for £435,000

This stunning three bedroom semi detached house in Cosham is on the market for £435,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 16:25 BST

This property, located in Knowsley Road, Cosham, has a lot to offer prospective buyers – it comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, a beautiful kitchen and a spacious garden.

The listing says: “This stunning extended semi detached family home is superbly located within the catchment for Court Lane and Springfield Schools, and walking distance to Cosham high street, train station and QA hospital.“The property is beautifully presented throughout with the internal accommodation briefly comprising of - entrance porch, hallway, living room with log burner, family room opening into a wonderful modern fitted kitchen/diner with bi fold doors leading to garden, utility room, two beautiful shower rooms and three bedrooms.”

The listing agent is Nesbitt & Sons Estate Agents and for more information, click the link.

