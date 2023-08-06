This property, located in Knowsley Road, Cosham, has a lot to offer prospective buyers – it comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, a beautiful kitchen and a spacious garden.

The listing says: “This stunning extended semi detached family home is superbly located within the catchment for Court Lane and Springfield Schools, and walking distance to Cosham high street, train station and QA hospital.“The property is beautifully presented throughout with the internal accommodation briefly comprising of - entrance porch, hallway, living room with log burner, family room opening into a wonderful modern fitted kitchen/diner with bi fold doors leading to garden, utility room, two beautiful shower rooms and three bedrooms.”