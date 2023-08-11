The listing says: “This well presented, three bedroom, end of terrace, double bay and forecourt property is situated on the outskirts of Baffins within Portsmouth. Internally, the property comprises of a lounge with feature fireplace and bay window to the front and a modern fitted kitchen/diner to the rear opening out onto your picturesque, low maintenance rear garden. Upstairs you will find an extremely spacious master bedroom as well as two additional bedrooms and a modern fitted family bathroom. Additional benefits come in the form of side pedestrian access, double glazing and gas central heating. Internal viewing is highly recommended.”