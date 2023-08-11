For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom terrace house is on the market for £280,000 an it comes with a beautifully presented garden
This three bedroom terrace house, located in Milton Road, has good sized bedrooms, a spacious lounge and a modern kitchen.
The listing says: “This well presented, three bedroom, end of terrace, double bay and forecourt property is situated on the outskirts of Baffins within Portsmouth. Internally, the property comprises of a lounge with feature fireplace and bay window to the front and a modern fitted kitchen/diner to the rear opening out onto your picturesque, low maintenance rear garden. Upstairs you will find an extremely spacious master bedroom as well as two additional bedrooms and a modern fitted family bathroom. Additional benefits come in the form of side pedestrian access, double glazing and gas central heating. Internal viewing is highly recommended.”
The property is currently on the market with Wainwright Estates and for more information, click here.