For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom terraced house in Cosham comes with off road parking - and it is on the market for £375,000
Located in Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham, this three bedroom property has been designed to a high specification and also comes with a loft conversion that can be used as an extra bedroom. This home comes with an abundance of character as well as three bedrooms, one bathroom, two reception rooms, a garden and off road parking. The listing says: “A three bedroom middle terrace house with a loft room (currently used as bedroom) located on the highly sought after Highbury Estate in Cosham.” It is advised to view the property in order to fully appreciate the house and what it has on offer.
This property is on the market for £375,000 and it is being sold with Archbold & Edwards. Click here for more details.