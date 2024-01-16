Located in Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham, this three bedroom property has been designed to a high specification and also comes with a loft conversion that can be used as an extra bedroom. This home comes with an abundance of character as well as three bedrooms, one bathroom, two reception rooms, a garden and off road parking. The listing says: “A three bedroom middle terrace house with a loft room (currently used as bedroom) located on the highly sought after Highbury Estate in Cosham.” It is advised to view the property in order to fully appreciate the house and what it has on offer.