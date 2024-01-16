News you can trust since 1877
A colourful and unique property has come on the market in Cosham for £375,000 – and it has so much on offer.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Jan 2024, 11:34 GMT

Located in Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham, this three bedroom property has been designed to a high specification and also comes with a loft conversion that can be used as an extra bedroom. This home comes with an abundance of character as well as three bedrooms, one bathroom, two reception rooms, a garden and off road parking. The listing says: “A three bedroom middle terrace house with a loft room (currently used as bedroom) located on the highly sought after Highbury Estate in Cosham.” It is advised to view the property in order to fully appreciate the house and what it has on offer.

This property is on the market for £375,000 and it is being sold with Archbold & Edwards. Click here for more details.

There is a loft conversion which is currently being used as a bedroom and this would be an ideal area for a work space tucked away from the rest of the house.

This property also comes with off road parking which is an extremely desirable aspect of a home in the Portsmouth area.

It would be a brilliant buy for a family looking for more space and this home has also been designed to a high specification making it easy to move straight in.

This property, which is located in Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.

