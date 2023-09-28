News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £279,995

Here are 10 pictures of a three bedroom terraced house in Portsmouth that has gone on the market for £279,995.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST

This property, which is located in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room.

The listing says: “West facing garden! Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale this three bedroom, terraced property in Nelson Avenue, North End. Suitable for first time or investment buyers, this property offers a selection of benefits.”

This home is currently on the market for £279,995 and it is up for sale with Jeffries & Dibbens.

For more information, click here.

This property is on the market for £279,995 and it would be perfect for a first time buyer or an investor.

1. Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, £279,995

This property is on the market for £279,995 and it would be perfect for a first time buyer or an investor. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "West facing garden! Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale this three bedroom, terraced property in Nelson Avenue, North End. Suitable for first time or investment buyers, this property offers a selection of benefits."

2. Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, £279,995

The listing says: "West facing garden! Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale this three bedroom, terraced property in Nelson Avenue, North End. Suitable for first time or investment buyers, this property offers a selection of benefits." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room.

3. Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, £279,995

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Ground floor accommodation comprises a 14ft living room and a 22ft kitchen/dining room. The first floor consists of three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Added benefits include gas central heating, double glazing throughout and a fully-enclosed, west-facing rear garden."

4. Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, £279,995

The listing says: "Ground floor accommodation comprises a 14ft living room and a 22ft kitchen/dining room. The first floor consists of three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Added benefits include gas central heating, double glazing throughout and a fully-enclosed, west-facing rear garden." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth