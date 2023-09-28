For sale in Portsmouth: This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £279,995
Here are 10 pictures of a three bedroom terraced house in Portsmouth that has gone on the market for £279,995.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST
This property, which is located in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room.
The listing says: “West facing garden! Jeffries & Dibbens are delighted to offer for sale this three bedroom, terraced property in Nelson Avenue, North End. Suitable for first time or investment buyers, this property offers a selection of benefits.”
This home is currently on the market for £279,995 and it is up for sale with Jeffries & Dibbens.
