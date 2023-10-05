For sale in Portsmouth: This two bedroom flat has been fully refurbished and is on the market for £200,000
A fully refurbished property in Stubbington Avenue, Portsmouth, has come on the market – and it is perfect for a first time buyer.
The listing says: “This property has been fully refurbished and extended to an ultra-high specification in 2022, this stunning property is ready to be moved into, and would be ideal for first time buyers, down-sizers or investors alike.”
This home is near public transport links including Hilsea train station and it is also a short distance from education settings.
It is currently on the market for £200,000 and it is listed with Bernards Estate Agents. For more information, click here.