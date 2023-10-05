News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: This two bedroom flat has been fully refurbished and is on the market for £200,000

See inside this two bedroom flat in Portsmouth which has been fully refurbished and is on the market for £200,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST

A fully refurbished property in Stubbington Avenue, Portsmouth, has come on the market – and it is perfect for a first time buyer.

This home comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom, one reception room and a spacious garden.

The listing says: "This property has been fully refurbished and extended to an ultra-high specification in 2022, this stunning property is ready to be moved into, and would be ideal for first time buyers, down-sizers or investors alike."

This home is near public transport links including Hilsea train station and it is also a short distance from education settings.

It is currently on the market for £200,000 and it is listed with Bernards Estate Agents. For more information, click here.

This property comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room as well as a lovely garden.

This property comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room as well as a lovely garden.

The listing says: "This property has been fully refurbished and extended to an ultra-high specification in 2022, this stunning property is ready to be moved into, and would be ideal for first time buyers, down-sizers or investors alike."

The listing says: "This property has been fully refurbished and extended to an ultra-high specification in 2022, this stunning property is ready to be moved into, and would be ideal for first time buyers, down-sizers or investors alike."

This home is currently on the market for £200,000 and for more information, visit the Bernards Estate Agents website.

This home is currently on the market for £200,000 and for more information, visit the Bernards Estate Agents website.

The listing says: "Internally, this garden flat, is comprises of a 24ft kitchen/lounge/diner, which is a quite amazing space, with a modern matte kitchen, with an integrated washing machine, oven/hob and fridge/freezer. The space is flooded with light."

The listing says: "Internally, this garden flat, is comprises of a 24ft kitchen/lounge/diner, which is a quite amazing space, with a modern matte kitchen, with an integrated washing machine, oven/hob and fridge/freezer. The space is flooded with light."

