The listing says: “Beals are delighted to welcome to market this stunning two double bedroom ground floor apartment situated in The Vulcan Building built circa 1812. The property is nestled in the popular location of Gunwarf Quays and benefits from allocated parking and two visitors parking spaces. Arrange a viewing today to avoid disappointment.

"The property has a secure entrance system which gives you access to the communal area where there is a lift and access to the apartment. The ground floor accommodation comprises of the open plan kitchen/diner which has a fitted kitchen with wall and base units, work surfaces, stainless steel sink/drainer, electric oven and hob, cooker hood, integrated fridge/freezer, dishwasher and there are stairs to the first floor.”