For sale in Portsmouth: This two bedroom flat in Gunwharf Quays is on the market for £375,000

An immaculate two bedroom flat in Gunwharf Quays has gone on the market for £375,000 – this is what it has to offer.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST

The property, which is located in a prime location in Portsmouth, comprises of two bedrooms, a bathroom and a lovely open plan kitchen diner.

The listing says: “Beals are delighted to welcome to market this stunning two double bedroom ground floor apartment situated in The Vulcan Building built circa 1812. The property is nestled in the popular location of Gunwarf Quays and benefits from allocated parking and two visitors parking spaces. Arrange a viewing today to avoid disappointment.

"The property has a secure entrance system which gives you access to the communal area where there is a lift and access to the apartment. The ground floor accommodation comprises of the open plan kitchen/diner which has a fitted kitchen with wall and base units, work surfaces, stainless steel sink/drainer, electric oven and hob, cooker hood, integrated fridge/freezer, dishwasher and there are stairs to the first floor.”

The home is on the market for £375,000 and for more information, click the link.

This two bedroom apartment in Gunwharf Quays has a lot to offer someone looking for an investment in a sought after area.

The open plan living area creates a modern and contemporary space.

The bedrooms are good sized and the main bedroom has a platform area which is a lovely decor addition.

