For sale in Portsmouth: This two bedroom house is perfect for first time buyers - and it is on the market for £260,000
This property, which is located in Burlington Road, Portsmouth, comes with two double bedrooms, a bathroom and two reception rooms.
The listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this charming two bedroom mid terrace property with plenty of character located in Burlington Road, Portsmouth offered with no onward chain.“The property is well presented throughout and the ground floor consists of a lounge room to the front featuring character fire place, ceiling mouldings and rose. There is a dining room to the centre of the home with a modern kitchen accessible featuring a conservatory on the rear of the property.”
This terrace house has no forward chain and is on the market with Castles Estate Agents. For more information, click here.