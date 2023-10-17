News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

For sale in Portsmouth: This two bedroom house is perfect for first time buyers - and it is on the market for £260,000

This two bedroom terraced property is on the market for £260,000 and it would be ideal for first time buyers.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST

This property, which is located in Burlington Road, Portsmouth, comes with two double bedrooms, a bathroom and two reception rooms.

The listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this charming two bedroom mid terrace property with plenty of character located in Burlington Road, Portsmouth offered with no onward chain.“The property is well presented throughout and the ground floor consists of a lounge room to the front featuring character fire place, ceiling mouldings and rose. There is a dining room to the centre of the home with a modern kitchen accessible featuring a conservatory on the rear of the property.”

This terrace house has no forward chain and is on the market with Castles Estate Agents. For more information, click here.

This property comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.

1. Burlington Road, Portsmouth, £260,000

This property comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "We are pleased to welcome to the market this charming two bedroom mid terrace property with plenty of character located in Burlington Road, Portsmouth offered with no onward chain."

2. Burlington Road, Portsmouth, £260,000

The listing says: "We are pleased to welcome to the market this charming two bedroom mid terrace property with plenty of character located in Burlington Road, Portsmouth offered with no onward chain." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "The property is well presented throughout and the ground floor consists of lounge room to the front featuring character fire place, ceiling mouldings and rose. There is a dining room to the centre of the home with a modern kitchen accessible featuring a conservatory on the rear of the property."

3. Burlington Road, Portsmouth, £260,000

The listing says: "The property is well presented throughout and the ground floor consists of lounge room to the front featuring character fire place, ceiling mouldings and rose. There is a dining room to the centre of the home with a modern kitchen accessible featuring a conservatory on the rear of the property." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
It is close to public transport links including Hilsea train station and the Portsmouth Ferry Terminal.

4. Burlington Road, Portsmouth, £260,000

It is close to public transport links including Hilsea train station and the Portsmouth Ferry Terminal. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth