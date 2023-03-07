With three bedrooms and an open plan lounge/diner, this modern property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Located on Ranelagh Road in Stamshaw, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a modern and homely living space as well as an open plan lounge/diner.

The Zoopla listing for the property reads: “Entering the property via the front door you are greeted by the open plan lounge/diner which is a fantastic size and flooded with light. Moving down the property you are greeted by the kitchen which overlooks the garden, with space for appliances and plenty of base and wall units.

“Moving upstairs, you have two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and an upstairs three-piece family bathroom.

“To the rear, the garden is a great size and south-facing, there are double gates to the back allowing access to park your vehicle on the hard stand. Plenty of space to build an outhouse or garage.”

Summary

Location:Ranelagh Road,Stamshaw, Portsmouth PO2 8HA

Offers over: £250,000

Agent: Bernards

Contact: 02392 110463

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Ranelagh Road This property is located on Ranelagh Road Photo Sales

2 . Ranelagh Road Open plan lounge/diner Photo Sales

3 . Ranelagh Road Another view of the living room Photo Sales

4 . Ranelagh Road Fitted kitchen Photo Sales