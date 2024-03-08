4 . Evans Road, Southsea, £350,000

The listing says: "Situated on the popular Evans Road in Southsea, the property offers a brilliant mix of original character and modern living space, providing a sitting room with feature fireplace and large bay window, there is a formal dining room, modern fitted kitchen and an impressive rear conservatory with access to a downstairs utility/ W.C and double doors opening out into the rear garden." Photo: Zoopla