For sale in Portsmouth: Three bedroom Southsea property on the market for £350,000 - see inside

A cosy three bedroom property in Southsea has hit the market for £350,000 and it is beautiful inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:58 GMT

Equipped with a gorgeous conservatory at the back of the house, this property, located in Evans Road, comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom.

The listing says: “This stylish & well presented, bay & forecourt property is close to local amenities and could make for an ideal family home.

"Situated on the popular Evans Road in Southsea, the property offers a brilliant mix of original character and modern living space, providing a sitting room with feature fireplace and large bay window, there is a formal dining room, modern fitted kitchen and an impressive rear conservatory with access to a downstairs utility/ W.C and double doors opening out into the rear garden.”

The property, which is on sale for £350,000, is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents. For more information, click here.

This property is located in Evans Road, Southsea, and it comes with three bedrooms.

1. Evans Road, Southsea, £350,000

This property is located in Evans Road, Southsea, and it comes with three bedrooms. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This Southsea property comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom as well as a garden.

2. Evans Road, Southsea, £350,000

This Southsea property comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom as well as a garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "This stylish & well presented, bay & forecourt property is close to local amenities and could make for an ideal family home."

3. Evans Road, Southsea, £350,000

The listing says: "This stylish & well presented, bay & forecourt property is close to local amenities and could make for an ideal family home." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Situated on the popular Evans Road in Southsea, the property offers a brilliant mix of original character and modern living space, providing a sitting room with feature fireplace and large bay window, there is a formal dining room, modern fitted kitchen and an impressive rear conservatory with access to a downstairs utility/ W.C and double doors opening out into the rear garden."

4. Evans Road, Southsea, £350,000

The listing says: "Situated on the popular Evans Road in Southsea, the property offers a brilliant mix of original character and modern living space, providing a sitting room with feature fireplace and large bay window, there is a formal dining room, modern fitted kitchen and an impressive rear conservatory with access to a downstairs utility/ W.C and double doors opening out into the rear garden." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSouthsea