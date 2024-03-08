Equipped with a gorgeous conservatory at the back of the house, this property, located in Evans Road, comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom.
The listing says: “This stylish & well presented, bay & forecourt property is close to local amenities and could make for an ideal family home.
"Situated on the popular Evans Road in Southsea, the property offers a brilliant mix of original character and modern living space, providing a sitting room with feature fireplace and large bay window, there is a formal dining room, modern fitted kitchen and an impressive rear conservatory with access to a downstairs utility/ W.C and double doors opening out into the rear garden.”
The property, which is on sale for £350,000, is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents. For more information, click here.