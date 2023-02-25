News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: Inside a 2 bed penthouse in Gunwharf Quays with two balconies and panoramic views

A two bed penthouse with two balconies and panoramic views of the Solent is currently on the market in Gunwharf Quays.

By Charlotte Hawes
3 minutes ago

Located in Centurion Court in Gunwharf Quays, this two bed penthouse apartment might be a dream holiday home or permanent place to live for someone in the city. This spacious duplex penthouse occupies the 7th and 8th floors and comes with a small terrace on the first floor and a substantial sun terrace on the second, sharing unbelievable views over neighbouring rooftops, deep into the Solent and Harbour areas.

The property description on Zoopla reads: “This unique penthouse apartment briefly comprises an open-plan lounge/diner/kitchen, two bedrooms (ensuite to the master), and a family bathroom. Electric heating throughout, two additional balconies and double glazed windows. This apartment provides the perfect accommodation for a holiday home or a more permanent home in Gunwharf Quays.”

Summary

Location: Centurion Court, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth PO1 3BQ

Price: £895,000

Agent: Leaders

Contact: 02394 065210

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1. Gunwharf Quays

This penthouse is located in Gunwharf Quays

2. Gunwharf Quays

View of the kitchen and dining area

3. Gunwharf Quays

Modern fitted kitchen

4. Gunwharf Quays

Another angle of the living area and spiral staircase

