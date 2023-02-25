Located in Centurion Court in Gunwharf Quays, this two bed penthouse apartment might be a dream holiday home or permanent place to live for someone in the city. This spacious duplex penthouse occupies the 7th and 8th floors and comes with a small terrace on the first floor and a substantial sun terrace on the second, sharing unbelievable views over neighbouring rooftops, deep into the Solent and Harbour areas.