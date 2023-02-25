For sale in Portsmouth: Inside a 2 bed penthouse in Gunwharf Quays with two balconies and panoramic views
A two bed penthouse with two balconies and panoramic views of the Solent is currently on the market in Gunwharf Quays.
Located in Centurion Court in Gunwharf Quays, this two bed penthouse apartment might be a dream holiday home or permanent place to live for someone in the city. This spacious duplex penthouse occupies the 7th and 8th floors and comes with a small terrace on the first floor and a substantial sun terrace on the second, sharing unbelievable views over neighbouring rooftops, deep into the Solent and Harbour areas.
The property description on Zoopla reads: “This unique penthouse apartment briefly comprises an open-plan lounge/diner/kitchen, two bedrooms (ensuite to the master), and a family bathroom. Electric heating throughout, two additional balconies and double glazed windows. This apartment provides the perfect accommodation for a holiday home or a more permanent home in Gunwharf Quays.”
Summary
Location: Centurion Court, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth PO1 3BQ
Price: £895,000
Agent: Leaders
Contact: 02394 065210
For more information, visit Zoopla.