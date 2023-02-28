For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with newly fitted kitchen perfect for first time buyers
With two bedrooms and a newly fitted kitchen, this modern property in Portsmouth could be a perfect purchase for first time buyers.
Located on Byerley Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a modern and homely living space as well as a newly fitted kitchen.
The Zoopla listing for the property reads: “The property has been thoroughly refurbished throughout (works completed in February 2023) and offers two double bedrooms, a 12” reception room and a newly fitted, 16” kitchen/diner. Additional benefits include a newly-fitted shower room, gas central heating and full double glazing. The rear garden is approximately 31” in length with rear pedestrian access and the potential for off road parking (subject to relevant consent).”
Summary
Location: Byerley Road, Fratton, Portsmouth PO1 5AX
Price: £230,000
Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens
Contact: 02392 111710
For more information, visit Zoopla.