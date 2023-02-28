Located on Byerley Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a modern and homely living space as well as a newly fitted kitchen.

The Zoopla listing for the property reads: “The property has been thoroughly refurbished throughout (works completed in February 2023) and offers two double bedrooms, a 12” reception room and a newly fitted, 16” kitchen/diner. Additional benefits include a newly-fitted shower room, gas central heating and full double glazing. The rear garden is approximately 31” in length with rear pedestrian access and the potential for off road parking (subject to relevant consent).”