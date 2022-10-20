Just a few minutes walk to Albert Road with its cosmopolitan mix of bars and restaurants along with other amenities, this is a great location for anyone starting their property journey.

The front door opens on to a spacious living room with built in shelving, with stylish contemporary décor. The same décor follows through into the second reception room which is used as a dining area.

A bifold door leads into the kitchen with modern cream units, built in hob and oven, space for an under-counter fridge, freezer, washing machine and space for up to four white goods.

A wooden-style countertop and flooring complete the look.

Leading from the kitchen is a small lobby with access to the garden and through into the downstairs bathroom. The bathroom has a white suite, neutral cream tiles and a shower over the bath.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, with the rear bedroom having access to the original-style built in wardrobe and decorated in white with a feature wall. Both rooms feel light and airy and have plenty of space for beds and other bedroom furniture. The front room is currently being used as a guest room/home office.

Outside the west-facing garden is courtyard style with a shed at the end and a gazebo providing a lovely relaxing place to enjoy the summer sun. A great space for summer al-fresco dining.

1. JPNSnews-20-10-22-Londesborough Property PAP (7).JPG The living room of the property on sale on Londesborough Road, Southsea by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

2. JPNSnews-20-10-22-Londesborough Property PAP (6).JPG The dining room of the property on sale on Londesborough Road, Southsea Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

3. JPNSnews-20-10-22-Londesborough Property PAP (4).JPG The kitchen of the property on sale on Londesborough Road, Southsea by Chinneck Shaw Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

4. JPNSnews-20-10-22-Londesborough Property PAP (1).JPG One of the bedrooms, currently used as a guest room/office space, in the property on sale on Londesborough Road, Southsea by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales