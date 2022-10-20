For sale in Southsea: Two-bedroom home ideal for first-time buyers
THIS delightful two bed property in the heart of Southsea has gone on sale for £240,000.
Just a few minutes walk to Albert Road with its cosmopolitan mix of bars and restaurants along with other amenities, this is a great location for anyone starting their property journey.
The front door opens on to a spacious living room with built in shelving, with stylish contemporary décor. The same décor follows through into the second reception room which is used as a dining area.
A bifold door leads into the kitchen with modern cream units, built in hob and oven, space for an under-counter fridge, freezer, washing machine and space for up to four white goods.
A wooden-style countertop and flooring complete the look.
Leading from the kitchen is a small lobby with access to the garden and through into the downstairs bathroom. The bathroom has a white suite, neutral cream tiles and a shower over the bath.
Upstairs are two double bedrooms, with the rear bedroom having access to the original-style built in wardrobe and decorated in white with a feature wall. Both rooms feel light and airy and have plenty of space for beds and other bedroom furniture. The front room is currently being used as a guest room/home office.
Outside the west-facing garden is courtyard style with a shed at the end and a gazebo providing a lovely relaxing place to enjoy the summer sun. A great space for summer al-fresco dining.