The home, in Triangle Lane, in the countryside south of Titchfield, is set within two-acre grounds bordered by manicured hedgerows.

The agents Charters report that the reception hall has polished tiled flooring and ‘a wide turning staircase with an impressive full height window overlooking the surrounding farmland’.

There are five reception rooms, including a spacious sitting room and family room, and both have feature log burners and double doors leading onto the garden.

The kitchen/breakfast room has an extensive range of oak cupboards with granite worktops, a central island and a range of integrated appliances.

On the first floor are five double bedrooms, of which three have air conditioning.

The principal suite in particular is generous in size with double doors to a balcony with glass balustrade offering far reaching views across the surrounding countryside. All bathrooms have been refitted with modern contemporary style suites.

The property also has a separate entrance which leads to the triple garage (part of which is currently used as a snooker room), and a staircase leads to two further rooms. The agents suggest that this building could easily be turned into an annexe.

Charters also report that ‘the grounds are exquisite and a particular selling feature’. The formal gardens extend to 0.85 acres and are laid to lawn with mature, specimen trees and well-stocked shrub borders, the added bbq hut is ideal for those summer social occasions. The adjacent paddock extends to approximately 1.25 acres, this is currently open to the formal gardens but has a separate entrance to the lane. There is also a stable block of a stable, tack room, hay barn and tractor shed.

The home is near Titchfield Haven, with 369 acres of woodland and natural wetlands offering a wide variety of wildlife and birdlife. Titchfield Canal is literally a stone's throw away and leads to Meon Shore at Hill Head. Sailing enthusiasts will be drawn to the close proximity to Hill Head beach and The Solent. The area also boasts a range of horse-riding facilities for equestrian enthusiasts.

