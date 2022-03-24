Well look no further than this five-bedroom ‘luxury’ family home.

Called ‘Elysia’ the property in Helena Road offers plenty of living space and a ‘particularly welcoming’ atmosphere.

Arranged over four levels, it has five bedrooms, two elegant reception rooms, two bathrooms, an ‘exquisite’ basement level cinema room, as well as a separate WC and shower room.

The rear garden offers a ‘low maintenance retreat’ to bask in the south-easterly sun, accessible from the fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room via bi-fold doors.

It also boasts high ceilings, original feature surround fireplaces, ceiling coving and high skirting boards, all of which the current owners have managed to ‘tastefully’ incorporated in a full refurbishment.

To top this all off Elysia is within close range of Eastern Parade, Canoe Lake and all the boutique shops in Albert Road as well as the bustling entertainment area of Gunwharf Quays.

An internal viewing is highly recommended to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.

The guide price is £1.5m.

