Free sowing class for keen gardeners

A COUNCIL is hosting a free sowing class to teach people in the town how to sow and grow cut flowers.

Fareham Borough Council is holding the event at Holy Trinity Church in West Street on Thursday, April 19.

The event, which is sponsored by Fareham Shopping Centre, will run from 1-3pm and is part of the Fareham in Bloom campaign, encouraging local communities to provide bright and colourful planting schemes.

Numbers are limited but the event is free. To book a place, call Ferneham Hall on 01329 231942.

Light refreshments will be provided.