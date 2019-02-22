Gardening jobs for the weekend

Brian Kidd has some top tips on how to keep your greenhouse fuchsias looking great.

Sow seeds of petunias in a seed tray in the greenhouse. Avoid cheap bedding mixed types and try a F1 hybrid for best results. You should hopefully get bushy plants which won’t go spindly.

Bend over the tips of summer-fruiting raspberry canes to prevent them becoming tall. This will also increase your crop by at least 10 per cent.

Outdoor grape vines need to be pruned as soon as possible. Keep the main stems but prune every side shoot as close to the main stem as possible. Then, top dress the area around the vine with well rotted manure.

Give greenhouse fuchsias more water in the mornings so that there is no surplus water lying around during a very cold at night.

Cuttings of fuchsia may be taken once the growths have seven leaves.

Did you remember to start up any garden machinery? It’s good to check that it’s okay after all the damp weather.