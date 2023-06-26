Gosport’s huge house price rise in last year is second highest in entire south east region

Gosport's house prices have gone up by 8.7 per cent in the 12 months to April this year

The average Gosport house price in April was £260,867, a slight 0.1% decrease on the previous month.

But over the last year, the average sale price of property in the area rose by £21,000 (8.7 per cent) – putting Gosport runner-up in the list of SE 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Dover, where property prices increased on average by 8.9%, to £330,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Windsor and Maidenhead lost 1.4% of their value, giving an average price of £532,000.

Contrastly, neighbouring Fareham recorded one of the lowest average price rices - £5,900, ranking it 56th out of 64.

The average Fareham house price in April was £354,607, a growth of 1.7 per cent year on year.

The average Havant house price in April was £330,227, a 0.6 per cent decrease on the previous month but a 5.2 per cent increase year on year.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property - in an area including Hayling Island - rose by £16,000 (26th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

In yesterday’s News, we reported the average price of a property in Portsmouth was £251,978 in April, a rise of £9,700 on 12 months earlier.

The average Southampton house price in April was £244,716, a rise of £7,200 in 12 months.

The average price in Chichester in April was £483,264, a whopping rise of £35,000 (7.8 per cent) – putting the area fifth out of the 64 South East authorities for annual growth.