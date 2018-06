Have your say

A POPULAR gardening fixture is set to return next month.

The Havant and District Horticultural Society Summer Gardening Event will take place at St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant, from 10.30am until 3.30pm on Saturday, July 14.

Drawing crowds in previous years, the event invites revellers to submit their own green-fingered displays for show.

To take part, call (023) 9247 5226 or email liam.hutchings@hotmail.co.uk.